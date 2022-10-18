A mother and her boyfriend took five of the woman's kids, fled the Houston area and drove nearly 300 miles to Baton Rouge on Tuesday before Louisiana state troopers caught and arrested them, authorities said.
By Tuesday evening, all of the children were accounted for and declared safe. Zaikiya Duncan, 40, and her boyfriend, Jova Terrell, 27, were arrested on child endangerment allegations.
The Harris County, Texas constable's office issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday afternoon calling for tips on the whereabouts of the youths, who the constable said had been taken from their home around 5:30 a.m. The children range in age from 7 to 14, the constable's office said.
About 12 hours passed before Louisiana State Police apprehended Duncan and Terrell. Troopers found one child with them and later located the other four at a relative's house, the constable's office said.
Louisiana State Police spokesman Christian Reed said troopers arrested the mother and boyfriend in the area of LSU's campus, near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and East Boyd Drive.