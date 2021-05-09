A pedestrian struck by a vehicle late Saturday night on Gardere Lane in East Baton Rouge Parish died of his injuries at the hospital; the driver, who fled the crash scene, was arrested, State Police said.

The victim of the crash, which happened shortly after 11 p.m., was Brandon Hedges, 43, of Baton Rouge.

Hedges was walking in the southbound lane of Gardere Lane, south of Burbank Drive, when he was struck by Geoffrey Goynes-Clark, who was traveling in the same lane in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, police said.

Goynes-Clark fled the scene, and Hedges was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

Witnesses helped investigators with State Police Troop A to locate Goynes-Clark, 30, of Baton Rouge, and book him into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of hit-and-run driving.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Hedges and Goynes-Clark for analysis, State Police said.