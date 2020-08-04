Some local residents showed their support for Baton Rouge police Tuesday by distributing 150 box lunches and holding a car parade outside BRPD headquarters.
Betsy Ewing, one of the organizers of the parade and lunch giveaway, said she and a few of her friends felt that the police are underappreciated in a job she believes is often thankless.
"We’re just so thankful that we have them, and we wanted to do something nice for them," Ewing said.
Working with Phil's Oyster Bar and Seafood, Ewing, along with her friends Claire Engquist and Christin Spender and their families, gathered enough money to donate 150 bag lunches with po-boys, chips, water and drinks.
Ewing said the kids in their lives were also excited to support the officers and wanted to arrange a parade. More than 30 vehicles paraded through the parking lot Tuesday morning to show their support for officers during the event.
Many parade participants dressed in blue and waved signs from truck beds or hanging out of windows while the cars drove past, some decked out in streamers. The posters included phrases such as, "We are so thankful for the BRPD," "BRPD rocks!" and "Thanks for keeping the bad guys in."
"We were sitting around one night and talking about how it was so sad about how all the people are wanting to defund the police and how they are so unappreciated," Ewing said. "There's just a lot of negativity out there."
Calls to defund law enforcement have arisen in recent months following the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. The incident sparked protests across the country calling for a reevaluation of policing tactics and questioning the size of law enforcement budgets.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said it was nice to know that the people they serve were thinking about them and their daily work.
"We’re very thankful for it," McKneely said. "It's people thinking about us and ... ultimately putting us in their thoughts and prayers. It feels good to have the community think of you, just as you think of the community as you attempt service."