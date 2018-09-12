One person has been arrested after allegedly making a threat directed at Zachary High School, police said.
The Zachary Police Department said it investigated the threat, but did not specify what it entailed. The person arrested was a student, according to a report from WBRZ.
The student has not been identified and there are currently no other suspects, police said.
The school posted a message to parents on social media acknowledging the threat and arrest. Parents were also sent text and email alerts.
The post added that extra security had been requested at the school.
