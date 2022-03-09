A man was hospitalized after a broad-daylight shooting at a gas station on Essen Lane Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
According to EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks, deputies responded to a call for a shooting at a RaceTrac on Essen Lane shortly before 4 p.m.
Once they arrived, first responders reportedly found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.
As the afternoon stretched into evening, deputies were still searching for the shooter, whom Hicks said ran away from the scene on foot.
Authorities detained a woman they believed to be with the shooter at the time of the incident.
An investigation is ongoing.