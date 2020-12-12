Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon on Dec. 5 and noon Saturday, booking records show:
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Luis Perez de Leon, 27, 9122 GSRI Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Vernell Lockett, 48, 4647 Earl Gros Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, obstruction of a public passage, driver's license suspended or revoked and license plate required.
- Charles Mann, 46, 2445 Ashton Drive, Roswell, Georgia, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Santos Osorio, 33, La Margie Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to dim lights, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle and driver's license required.
- Torry Williams, 22, 11438 Bard Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Casey Wright, 29, 3055 Monroe Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license required, insurance required and improper lane usage.