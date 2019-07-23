The suspect in the fiery crash on Siegen Lane that killed a 51-year-old woman late Monday plowed into the woman's SUV, pushing it more than 200 feet while flames continued to grow, according to a eyewitness' account of the wreck.

An employee at The Advocate was sitting at the intersection of Siegen Lane and Perkins Road late Monday, when she heard a noise, then looked up to see the pickup pushing another vehicle through the entire intersection at Siegen Lane and Perkins Road, then even further.

Latest: Suspect in fatal, fiery crash told police God instructed him to kill himself; he drove over 90 mph

Jack Jordan, 18, was arrested for intentionally crashing into Stephanie Payne's vehicle at a high rate of speed about 10 p.m. Monday. Payne, 51 of Greenwell Springs, died as a result of the crash.

Leila Pitchford-English said the second vehicle, later identified as Payne's, was already on fire by the time she looked up. She said the pickup continued to plow forward, pushing the vehicle entirely through the intersection, then onward for another 100 feet.

"He just kept going," Pitchford-English said. "There were people running there to help, but by the time anyone could get there, it was way too late."

+3 18-year-old intentionally caused fiery fatal Siegen Lane crash, police say; motive still unclear An 18-year-old Baton Rouge teen was arrested on second-degree murder late Monday after he told police he intentionally crashed into another ve…

Once through the intersection, the pickup continued to push the vehicle before the fiery vehicle stopped in front of the Walgreens on Siegen Lane.

Pitchford-English called the crash and the aftermath horrible.

State Police investigators said they are still investigating why Jordan intentionally crashed in to the vehicle. They do not believe Jordan knew Payne.