Canal Hall, part of an on-campus apartment complex at LSU, caught fire Wednesday morning, causing an estimated $1 million in damage, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the department said in a news release.
Around 10:15 a.m., firefighters were called to the building and found smoke coming out of a side door, the release said. The building is being renovated; workers were able to get out unharmed.
Upon entering the building, firefighters found that the sprinker system had activated. There was heavy smoke pouring out of the kitchen area; the damage was contained to that part of the building, the release said.
The fire was under control just after 10:30 a.m., the department said. The 1st floor was damaged by smoke and water.