Two people were hospitalized with injuries from a Monday morning shooting at a convenience store on Nicholson Drive, just hours after Hurricane Ida passed through the area, leaving most of the Baton Rouge area without power.
The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. at 2956 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge police said.
The store was open when the shooting occurred, and officers responded to reports of a disturbance there, said police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
Photos from the scene showed one of the glass doors was completely shattered, apparently from the gunfire.
Coppola said the two gunshot victims were brought to the hospital. Their exact conditions were not immediately available.
The incident Monday morning followed another shooting in Zachary late Sunday afternoon as residents and first responders were preparing for the impacts of Ida. The victim in that case was also hospitalized with injuries.