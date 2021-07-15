Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into jail between noon Sunday and noon Thursday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Joseph Johnson, 36, 3618 N. 38th St., Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, careless operation, driver’s license suspended and revoked.
- Jeffrey Odom, 47, 6446 Chaucer Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Dustin Stevenson, 25, 17044 E. Bell Road, Amite, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, speeding and license plate switched.