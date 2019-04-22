A man is wanted for kidnapping a female and forcing her to hand over money at different locations, Baton Rouge Police reported.
The kidnapping took place on March 5 around 1 p.m. at the Walmart near Cortana Mall, said police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
The man, along with an unknown female, persuaded the victim to give them a ride and then held her at gunpoint while forcing her to drive to different locations where they took her money.
Afterward the two people told the victim to drop them off in the O’Neal Lane area.
The victim is unharmed, Coppola said in a release.
Police have asked anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect to contact the Armed Robbery Division at (225) 389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.