An 86-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a house fire near Central.
The State Fire Marshal's Office reported that just after 8 a.m. on Thursday the Central Fire Department arrived at a home in the 15000 block of Brown Road that had caught fire.
Firefighters found the body of the man believed to be the homeowner in the living room area, according to spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue. Investigators learned the man had called 911 to report discovering his vehicles on fire under his carport, but during the call the man stopped responding to dispatchers.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined, Rodrigue said. SFM deputies and the Baton Rouge Fire Department continue to investigate.