A Denham Springs woman was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 46 months in federal prison after she pleaded guilty to wire fraud and has been ordered to pay more than $860,000 in restitution, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday.
Brittany Monroe Knapp, 35, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release, following her imprisonment.
In a guilty plea in November 2019, Knapp admitted to repeatedly submitting expense reports from a computer in Baton Rouge to the corporate office of Ocean Healthcare in Plano, Texas, falsely claiming that an employee had purchased equipment or products worth about $1,000. Instead, she was routing the money to an online account she controlled, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Throughout the course of the scheme, Knapp embezzled more than $750,000 of Oceans Healthcare funds, according to the U.S. Attorney. The restitution amount she's been ordered to pay is $869,940.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Edward H. Warner. Knapp was sentenced by U.S. Chief Judge Shelly Dick.