NAPOLEONVILLE — Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies booked an Arkansas man Wednesday on allegations he somehow intercepted a parish Police Jury check intended to pay a vendor's invoice and cashed it for himself.
Clifford Cambel McCoy, 47, got his hands on the mailed $1,539 check, altered it so it was payable to him and cashed it at a bank in the New Orleans area, Assumption Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a statement Thursday.
Sheriff's deputies began investigating on June 13 why the check didn't arrive where it was supposed to and eventually compared video surveillance at the bank with the picture on the driver's license that McCoy, of 391 Christian Drive, El Dorado, Arkansas, produced to cash the check.
Lonny Cavalier, sheriff's public information officer, said the pictures were the same.
Cavalier said detectives are still trying to determine how McCoy, who didn't work for the Police Jury in Napoleonville or the bank where the check was cashed in the New Orleans area, got his hands on the payment.
It's not clear not whether he had any connection to the vendor that was supposed to receive the check.
But a judge issued a warrant for McCoy's arrest and McCoy was picked up in Union County, Arkansas, on Sept. 27, Falcon said.
McCoy waived extradition and was taken to the parish jail in Napoleonville on Wednesday, where he was booked on counts of bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse and identity theft.
McCoy is still awaiting the setting of his bail.