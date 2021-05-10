A fatal mobile home fire in Clinton on May 6 is believed to be cooking related, the State Fire Marshal's Office said.
The fire happened at about 11 p.m. in the 12000 block of Robins Road in Clinton. Firefighters with the Bluff Creek Fire Department put the fire out and later discovered the body of a man in the home's kitchen.
While the official identification and cause of death are pending with the East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be the 43-year-old homeowner.
Following an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire began in the kitchen. At this time, while the exact cause of the fire is still being investigated.