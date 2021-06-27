A Pointe Coupee man died in a helicopter crash late Friday afternoon in Alabama, according to a report by the Sylacauga News.
Zachary Pourciau, 30, of Ventress was spraying pesticides in Alpine, Alabama in an agricultural helicopter at the time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Sylacauga Fire Chief Nate Osgood told the Sylacauga News that he believes Pourciau struck a power line and crashed.
Pourciau was a helicopter pilot for the Louisiana National Guard, according to his social media profiles.