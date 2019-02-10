One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Clinton Sunday night, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said.
The shooting happened at a residence on Roosevelt Street just before dark, Travis said. The victim who was wounded has been transported to the hospital, but Travis said he could not comment on the extent of that person's injuries.
Law enforcement does not have a suspect in custody, he said.
Roughly an hour later, another shooting occurred on Kernan Street in north Clinton. No one was injured in that incident, the sheriff said.
"It's unusual we would have two shootings that close together," Travis said.
Both of the shootings occurred inside Clinton city limits and deputies are working with the Clinton Police Department on both cases.