As Louisiana residents continue to grapple with freezing temperatures and rolling power outages, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says people are doing a good job of following fire safety precautions despite early fears of heat-related deaths.

Before the cold snap struck, the office urged people to be cautious, noting a spike in fire deaths in early 2021. But spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue said there has been only one fire death since the cold weather hit.

“I believe citizens have done very well,” she said. “Only eight fire investigations have been requested.”

While the office does not track fires breaking out across the state, they do track fatalities and respond when a fire department needs help determining the cause and origin of a fire.

The one death reported so far in a Franklinton trailer fire was not heat-related, she said. That fire fatality, which marks 13 so far this year in the state, appears to have involved improper electrical wiring.

“We are ecstatic with the low amount of investigation requests and zero heat-related deaths at this point,” Rodrigue said.

However, the cold spike isn't over yet, and officials are reinforcing caution as conditions linger.

Rodrigue urged people to continue to practice safety when searching for heat, especially if they are resorting to desperate measures due to rolling blackouts. She focused on those who do not have generators and have been without power for an extended amount of time — especially after hearing reports of deaths in Texas, where people are trying to cope in the frigid weather in any way possible.

For instance, people should never sit in a car inside a garage — either with the garage door open or closed — and run the car for warmth, as they are creating “a box of carbon monoxide” that kills.

Avoid bringing barbeque grills into the home for heating. If using oil lamps or candles, people should keep them 3-5 feet away from things like pillows and blankets and extinguish them before going to sleep. Finally, when using fireplaces or wood burning ovens, make sure they are well-ventilated and turn them off or put them out while sleeping.

A fire that is not properly ventilated is a smoke hazard, Rodrigue said.

If someone does not have a heat source they are confident is safe, Rodrigue encouraged people to pile on the warm clothes and blankets, which should keep them warm while sleeping without worrying about a neglected heat source.