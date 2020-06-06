Three people were arrested in four related arson incidents throughout Baton Rouge Parish this week, officials said. All three told investigators they had set the fires "to make a statement in the on-going civil unrest across the nation against law enforcement," according to arrest documents.
Terry Dorsey, 21, Kenyatta Huggins, 22, and Shamyrin Johnson, 22, were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Friday on two counts of simple arson and criminal conspiracy each.
All three are accused of setting fires in four locations across the parish between May 31 and June 1.
Both the Baton Rouge Fire Department and The St. George Fire Protection District responded to the various fires across the city and parish.
The first fire was set on May 31 around 11:37 p.m. at Tai Industries, located on Fieldstone Drive near Siegen Lane. Then, around 12:30 a.m. on June 1, a fire was reported at a tire shop on Plank Road.
Crews responded at 1:59 a.m. to a third fire at AAA Tire Shop on Airline Highway, about 2 miles from the first fire. Finally, around 7:01 Monday morning, a fire was called in at Autozone Auto Parts on Airline Highway.
In all four instances, investigators discovered an accelerant was used to start the blaze, police documents say. The fires were intentionally set without the permission or knowledge of the owners.
Security footage gathered from each scene showed several people igniting the fires, which led authorities to the suspects. After being detained for questioning, Dorsey, Huggins and Johnson told officials that they had set the fires.