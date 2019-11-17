Police are investigating two unrelated killings that occurred Saturday in Baton Rouge.
Charles Arnold, 29, was found Saturday about 2:20 p.m. inside of his car in the 2100 block of Sherwood Forest Blvd. He died local hospital.
Police suspect that Arnold was shot in a robbery.
Denika Jacobs, 20, was found Saturday at about 3:50 p.m. outside of her residence in the 5300 block of Underwood Ave with an apparent gunshot wound. She died at a local hospital.
A motive is unknown.
On the scene Saturday evening, police inspected a blue Honda Accord parked in the street with both doors open. Two other cars were parked in the driveway of a pale yellow house, directly behind the car with the open doors.
Kenneth Thomas, 71, who lives on the street, said he was working on a shed in his backyard that afternoon when he heard several gunshots. He glimpsed someone hiding their face and running away from the scene, crashing through his neighbor's yard to escape.
When he walked to where he heard the gunshots, he saw a woman on the ground beside a tree in the front lawn of the yellow house.
Neither case has any suspects as of Sunday morning.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, according to Baton Rouge police.
Staff writer Jacqueline DeRobertis contributed to this report.