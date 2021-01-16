A 32-year-old Covington man was shot and killed while he was attempting to rob a home in Prairieville early Saturday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. A man and a woman who allegedly accompanied him during the robbery have been arrested.
Deputies say Ramone Cruz, 24-year-old Belle Bamber and 31-year-old Brandon Tibbetts attempted to rob an acquaintance they knew at a home on JT Roddy Road shortly after midnight, an APSO spokesperson said. The trio kicked in the door of the home and gunfire was exchanged; Cruz was struck several times in the chest.
Bamber took Cruz in a private vehicle to a nearby hospital for treatment. He later died at the hospital.
Bamber is currently in the Ascension Parish Jail after being arrested and charged on counts of aggravated burglary and second-degree murder. A bail amount has not been set for her.
Tibbetts initially fled the scene of the shooting before police arrived, but he was later found and arrested in Slidell. An APSO spokesperson said Tibbetts will be booked into the Ascension Parish Jail at a later date, but his charges were not yet available.