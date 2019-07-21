A suspect is in custody and has allegedly confessed to shooting and killing a woman off Old Scenic Highway, according to the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office.
Ernest Howard, 35, was taken into custody and booked Saturday on second degree murder and stalking charges.
Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities responded to 1210 Cardoba Drive, just outside of Zachary, where they discovered 41-year-old LaShan Lacey with apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office said they believe it is a domestic violence incident and the two had some sort of a previous relationship.