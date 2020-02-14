Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Kathryn Duplechain, 36, 9234 Rose Place, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, hit and run and careless operation.
- Tracey McNeal, 47, 909 Jennifer Avenue, Sylacauga, Alabama, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, insurance required, driver's license not in possession and careless driving.
- Maxwell Robin, 23, 8 Riverbend Lane, Covington, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.