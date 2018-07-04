A drunken Plaquemine man crashed his vehicle into another vehicle, causing a chain reaction wreck on Essen Lane on Tuesday evening, Baton Rouge police said in an arrest report.
Police said Kim C. Nixon, 53, struck a vehicle, pushing it into a third car in the 3400 block of Essen Lane around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. Nixon then walked away from his vehicle and the open bottle of vodka that police said was inside.
Nixon made it about 100 yards from the scene before someone stopped him, according to an arrest report.
Investigators put Nixon in the back of a police vehicle, where he vomited, according to the report. He admitted to officers that he had been drinking alcohol and he should not have been driving.
He failed a Breathalyzer test, which showed that he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.228 percent. In Louisiana, a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent is considered presumptive evidence of drunken driving.
Nixon, of 24510 Earle Drive, Plaquemine, was booked in Parish Prison on first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, hit and run, suspended driver's license, no proof of insurance and drinking in a vehicle.