Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Vallery Givens, 45, 679 N. 28th Street, Baton Rouge, fifth-offense DWI, reckless operation, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Jaime Glas, 32, 5422 N. Pointer Ct., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, resisting an officer and misrepresentation during booking.