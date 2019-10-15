A 41-year-old man was found fatally shot Tuesday morning one block from his home on North 38th Street, Baton Rouge police say.
Armond Green was found with apparent gunshot wounds in the 600 block of North 38th Street. He lived in the 700 block of North 38th Street.
He was found on the ground around 7:25 a.m., police say.
The motives and possible suspects are currently unknown, police say.
Police ask anyone with information on this shooting to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.