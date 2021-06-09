Baton Rouge Police are searching for a man they say has been missing for over a week and may suffer from dementia.
Freeman Richardson, 57, was last seen on June 1 around 7 p.m. in the 4200 block of Maple Drive. Officials said they cannot rule out foul play.
Richardson is 5’9”, 200 lbs and was wearing a checkered shirt and black pants the last time he was seen, according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
No other details about his disappearance were immediately available.
BRPD is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 225-389-2000.