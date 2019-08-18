A man was in critical condition after he was stabbed in the abdomen by a Denham Springs man on Sunday evening, according Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
The victim identified the suspect to detectives as Jonathan 'Johnny' Jarreau. The victim has a protective order against Jarreau.
Jarreau, 30, is accused of stabbing the man around 3:30 p.m. after he was asked to leave an apartment complex on Highway 16 in Denham Springs. He then fled the scene. Investigators are searching for him.
The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.
Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.