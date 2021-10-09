A manhunt is underway for a "person of interest" believed to have fatally shot a woman, wounded a man and exchanged gunfire with police before leading them on a high-speed chase from Ascension Parish to southeastern Baton Rouge.
LSP described the suspect as White, male, clad in camouflage, "armed and dangerous."
Authorities asked people to avoid the area around Hoo Shoo Too Road off Jefferson Highway — where the gunman fled from Tiger Bend Bridge and into a tree line by a residential neighborhood — and to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.
PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT - EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH:Police are searching for a suspect in the area of Hooshootoo Road at Tiger Bend Road. The white male suspect is believed to have exchanged gunfire with the Trooper and is considered to be armed and dangerous. Dial 911 with info. pic.twitter.com/IPN75NviGl— LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) October 9, 2021
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is providing air support and a K9 unit to help the search, which LSP said was focused on "a wooded area" by a residential neighborhood.
By late morning, several hours after the shooting, more officers were arriving to join the manhunt.
Spokesman Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz said the officer who exchanged gunfire is being evaluated at a local hospital but appears to be in stable condition.
He said it's unclear how many shots were fired.
No injuries were reported.
LSP announced the shooting and search in a news release Saturday morning.
He said troopers tried to stop a blue Chevrolet Silverado shortly after 5 a.m. on La. 42.
"The driver refused to stop and shot at the trooper," Scrantz said. "The trooper returned fire and the pursuit continued."
The gunman proceeded down Jefferson Highway to Hoo Shoo Too Road, where the two exchanged fire again, Scrantz said.
The suspect then fled the scene at the Tiger Bend Bridge.
"We believe the suspect is in the area and is considered armed and dangerous," Scrantz said. "As the investigation develops, the circumstances of the incident and additional suspect information will be immediately released for public safety."
Can't see the press conference below? Click here.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.