Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy was arrested Monday afternoon in an Atlanta hotel after an incident involving the hotel's housekeeping staff, according to a report from WSB-TV.

The arrest occured around 12:15 p.m. at the Hyatt House hotel in downtown Atlanta, the Atlanta-based television station reported.

+2 Where was white tiger cub seized in Louisiana? Officials mum, but rapper's video offers clue A female white tiger cub seized in Louisiana several weeks ago has found a new home at an exotic animal sanctuary in California, but authoriti…

The rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, and a woman identified as Starr Thigpen engaged in an altercation with housekeeping staff after they entered their room. Atlanta Police Department officials told the television stattion that the rapper told Thigpen to get the housekeeper out of the room. Thigpen then allegedly assaulted the housekeeper, striking her in the face.

Authorities said the altercation continued into the hallway before the housekeeper was able to get help.

Gaulden was charged with disorderly conduct, use of fighting words, disorderly conduct-physical obstruction of another and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Gaulden along with Thigpen were subsequently taken to the City of Atlanta jail.

+2 Baton Rouge teen rapper's probation not revoked after Florida arrest, but judge adds conditions A Baton Rouge state judge has decided not to revoke Louisiana rap artist Kentrell Gaulden's probation in the wake of his recent arrest in Flor…

Read the full WSB-TV report here.