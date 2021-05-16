A vacant house at 551 East Washington Street was intentionally set on fire early Sunday morning for the second time, Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators said.

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. It was started and contained in the middle of the building, investigators say. The same house caught fire in April, and investigators believe both incidents were arsons.

No injuries were reported.

Officials estimate damages to the building to be around $10,000.

BRFD asks anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers or the Fire Investigations Division at (225)354-1419.

No further information was released.