A Baton Rouge father and his two sons were arrested after shooting and injuring a retreating man who they said had been attempting to rob them, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting took place Friday around 4 a.m. in the 6500 block of Sumrall Drive, according to booking documents. After a disturbance was heard beneath the carport, Willie Profit, 50, and his two sons, Willie Holiday, 26, and Kameron Profit, 20, exited the house through the front door and armed themselves with handguns to confront the intruder.
They surrounded the structure beneath the carport and called out to the intruder, pointing their guns at him, according to documents. They then began to "rough up" the man; Holiday struck him with his handgun, after which the gun went off and hit the shed.
The intruder then fled the property, "posing no imminent threat," documents say, while Holiday and Kameron Profit chased after him and fired multiple rounds in his direction as he ran down the road.
The man was struck and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Willie Profit and his sons then picked up multiple shell casings from the ground after the shooting in an attempt to hide them, documents say.
Holiday was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, aggravated battery and obstruction of justice. Kameron Profit was booked on one count each of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and obstruction of justice, and his father Willie Profit, was booked on obstruction of justice. All were booked Friday evening.