DONALDSONVILLE - The robbery suspect who threatened to jump from the Sunshine Bridge on Thursday afternoon has been safely taken into custody, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Bobby Webre said the suspect will be evaluated and booked into St. James Parish Prison before being transferred to Ascension.
The Sunshine Bridge was closed in both directions Thursday as officers with the St. James Parish and Ascension Parish sheriff's offices attempted to help a suspect threatening to jump, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday. The bridge was re-opened shortly after 5:30 p.m., according to DOTD.
Deputies responded to a 911 call from a Donaldsonville business, the Beauty Town store on Thibaut Drive, about an armed robbery close to noon.
Deputies learned the suspect, armed with a knife, had robbed the clerk and fled. During their search, deputies learned that the suspect was seen walking on the Sunshine Bridge, the Sheriff's Office said.
When deputies approached, the suspect threatened to jump. Officers negotiated with the suspect for his safety.
This is a developing story.