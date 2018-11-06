Three members of the Felony Lane Gang were arrested Monday and accused of committing four vehicle burglaries at two fitness centers in the Baton Rouge area.
The group is known across the country for breaking into cars and stealing people's identities, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. Local authorities have arrested multiple members of the group over the past several years.
Law enforcement oficials have said the members then cash the stolen checks using stolen IDs at the bank drive-through lane. The farthest lane from video cameras and tellers has been dubbed the “felony lane” because of the ease with which false identities can be used to cash checks.
Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said in a news release Tuesday that the three suspects — all Florida residents — were arrested in West Baton Rouge as fugitives.
Four vehicles were burglarized early Monday while parked at two fitness centers in the Baton Rouge area, Hicks said. Video surveillance revealed a Dodge Durango fleeing the scenes and it was later located at a hotel in West Baton Rouge.
Hicks said investigators later searched the suspects' hotel room and found stolen checkbooks, driver's licenses and credit cards, which were from several states including Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri, South Carolina and Texas.
Willie Reaves, 31, and Jocelyne Jean Pierre, 28, have been transferred from West Baton Rouge and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on four counts of simple burglary and four counts of simple criminal damage to property. Keith Smith, 31, was to be transferred and booked later on the same counts, Hicks said.