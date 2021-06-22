A Baton Rouge personal injury attorney was arrested Friday for violating his wife’s protective order and battering her, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
An arrest report said that lawyer Peyton Murphy came to his wife’s home in the early morning of June 12, saying “no judge or piece of paper can keep him away from her.” Murphy then took her phone and left the home.
He came back later to return it after being told that law enforcement was coming, according to EBRSO.
Murphy allegedly also “forcefully pulled her” out of a sauna against her will and tried to put her on a bed — the woman told EBRSO she feared for her life.
The two filed for divorce two months ago after 17 years of marriage, according to the Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office.
Murphy revealed to EBRSO that he hired a private investigator to keep track of his wife and that she had been drinking. He told deputies that he wanted to check on his kids despite having a protective order.
“The Accused stated he knew he was not supposed to be there but he was willing to go to jail for his kids,” the arrest report stated.
He admitted to taking her phone, but said he thought it was his phone at the time. He also admitted to pulling her out of a sauna, telling deputies that it was out of concern for her safety.
The document also says that Murphy had texted his wife “an overwhelming amount of times” until she responded, when she would tell him to leave her alone. While the protective order did allow him to text her regarding their kids and assets, it did not permit the topics of Murphy’s messages, according to EBRSO.
Murphy represented a St. Gabriel truck driver earlier this year in one of his most notable cases, where the driver and his family were awarded more than $18.9 million for a 2018 crash on Interstate 10 in LaPlace. The man suffered a traumatic brain injury and other serious injuries because of the accident.
Murphy was charged with domestic abuse battery and violation of protective orders and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.