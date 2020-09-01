An inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola died following a fight with another prisoner Tuesday morning, the second deadly encounter inside the prison within the past few weeks.

The state Department of Corrections announced the death in a press release Tuesday evening but did not disclose the person's name pending notification of the family. Officials said a criminal investigation has been launched.

The fight occurred around 9:30 a.m. in one of the Main Prison dormitories, large rooms that house dozens of inmates sleeping on bunk beds.

DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said an autopsy will be conducted this week which will help determine whether the surviving inmate will face criminal charges. Officials didn't say whether that person was injured in the fight.

Pastorick said "correctional officers making routine rounds discovered the fight" on Tuesday. He didn't provide additional details about the incident.

DOC is conducting a joint investigation with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, which would be responsible for filing criminal charges.

The other recent deadly fight among Angola inmates occurred Aug. 17. That incident resulted in the death of Kintad Phillips, one of four people convicted in the 1995 New Orleans triple homicide that left former Saints player Bennie Thompson's toddler son shot to death alongside the child's mother and her fiance.

Phillips had served 25 years on three life sentences, which he received just two days after rejecting a plea deal that would have made him eligible for parole in 2015.