Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Steven Garic, 40, 16104 Belle Angela Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.
- Jonathan Miller, 32, 38317 Caneel Bay Court, Prairieville, first-offense DWI, obstruction of a highway and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Tyler Roberts, 28, 7901 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control and no liability insurance.