A man was arrested for attempted murder Tuesday for allegedly shooting another man, unprovoked, as he stepped outside of his home earlier this year, official documents show.
Detectives from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were called to a house off Prescott Road around midnight on August 9 to investigate a shooting, according to an affidavit.
The victim, a 35-year-old man told detectives he heard dogs barking outside his home and decided to investigate. He stepped outside and was approached by a man wearing black clothing with a black bandana covering his face.
Unprovoked, the man shot the victim once in the stomach and fled in a dark-colored sedan, documents say.
Investigators collected one spent 9 m.m. shell casing and the shooter's bandana that he had dropped while running from the scene.
On August 13, testing linked DNA from the bandana obtained at the scene to 36-year-old Antonio Green of Baton Rouge.
Green has a criminal history including a 2016 firearms conviction, prohibiting him from being in possession of a gun.
A warrant was issued for Green's arrest on Oct. 14.
Shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, authorities booked and charged 36-year-old Antonio Green with one count each of attempted second degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.