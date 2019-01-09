Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison from Sunday to Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- April Brumfield, 26, 2021 Dibenedetto Lane, Port Allen, first offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Steven Frazier, 41, 5132 Newell St., Zachary, second-offense DWI, following too close and reckless operation.
- Derek Harrison, 49, 11011 Cal Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Telvin Johnson, 26, 3185 Mission Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, obstruction of highway and reckless operation.
- Reina Lopez, 30, 12254 La Margie Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, backing up unsafely and no driver's license.
- Andrew Simm, 25, 124 Roy Guidry Road, Youngsville, second-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, suspended or revoked driver's license and no insurance.