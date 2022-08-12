A Gonzales man wanted in a Monday evening shooting that injured two was captured Friday morning in Baton Rouge, police officers said.
Jerome Bergeron, 20, is accused of speeding toward a four people waking on South Abe Street in Gonzales around 7:25 p.m. Monday, getting out of the sedan he was driving and opening fire, Gonzales police have said.
One of the shooting victims went to a hospital and was later released. The other was found on the scene in the 800 block of South Abe by arriving officers and taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Bergeron remained at large until 6 a.m. Friday when Gonzales police officers and agents with a Louisiana State Police task force tracked him down and captured him at a Baton Rouge apartment complex, police said in a statement Friday.
Bergeron was booked with two counts of second-degree attempted murder, police said.
Police officers did not disclose a motive for the shooting on South Abe.
He was being held Friday in Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville awaiting the setting of bail, online records say.