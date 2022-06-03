Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Kristan Fletcher, 50, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on one count of operating a vehicle while in intoxicated and one count of following another vehicle too closely.
- Jaquail White, 19, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on one count of carjacking and one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.