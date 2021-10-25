A young woman with long dreadlocks slumped against the hood of a white pickup truck in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn on Airline Highway late Monday morning, asking God how she would go on.

"Why me, why me, why me," she screamed, crumpling onto the ground as three other women reached down and embraced her. "I can't live like this."

Her fiance, Malecah Demoulin, had been shot to death earlier that morning several yards from where she collapsed onto the pavement, crying out for answers and wondering aloud about the future — a future in which her baby daughter will grow up without a dad.

"You got a whole tribe behind you," an older woman told the young mother, rubbing her back.

Demoulin, 23, was found dead inside a black Dodge Challenger after gunfire erupted around 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn off Interstate 12. His family identified him on the scene and Baton Rouge police confirmed the identity Monday afternoon.

A woman was also injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital for treatment. Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said the female victim is expected to survive.

The brazen display of gun violence marks the latest deadly shooting in East Baton Rouge Parish, where a skyrocketing murder rate means unprecedented devastation. The number of murders so far this year has already broken all previous records, with at least 121 lives lost to violence — roughly one person murdered every 2.5 days, according to numbers tracked by The Advocate.

McKneely emphasized that the vast majority of these attacks are targeted: "Even though we have this increase in shootings, they are not random in nature. There's almost always some association between victims and perpetrators."

Some families bear a disproportionate share of the burden.

Maletica Ferguson Byrd, whose son was killed in the Holiday Inn shooting, listed off other victims of gun violence in her family, including a nephew recovering in the ICU after his house got shot up last week, and another nephew killed in 2017.

Demoulin, the latest victim, had been arrested late last year in a deadly shooting from October 2020 — almost exactly a year before Demoulin himself was killed. Several months after his arrest, a grand jury considered the evidence and found it insufficient to press charges against him, so Demoulin had been released from his bond obligation in August, court records show.

Byrd believes her son was wrongly accused, but her family was targeted with violence after his arrest, she said.

"I tried to protect him, tried to keep him inside," she said, her face distorted with grief.

She said her son was studying business at Delgado Community College and getting ready to start a new job. He was devoted to his baby daughter, who turned 1 in February.

Byrd said he left her house around midnight, saying he was going to meet someone. Like any mother would be, she said, she was worried about his safety.

The last anyone heard from Demoulin was when he called his cousin Monday morning and said somebody was shooting, his mom said. He likely died moments later.

Baton Rouge police quickly swarmed the Holiday Inn parking lot after reports of the shooting. Dozens of friends and relatives arrived around the same time, forming a large crowd outside the crime tape. Many held onto each other for support and wailed. Others watched silently as police combed the scene, placing dozens of evidence markers near the car where Demoulin took his last breaths.

David Waguespack, one of many people standing outside the crime tape — including several puzzled hotel guests — said he was standing near the front entrance of the building waiting for his coworkers when he heard what sounded like gunfire from a fully automatic weapon. He said the shots came too fast to count, and at first he thought maybe the noise was something else.

Then he saw police cars approaching and realized what was going on. The building had blocked his view of the incident, but he walked around the corner and watched as the female victim was loaded into an ambulance and transported from the scene.

Waguespack was working for a cleanup crew in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. He ended up stuck at the Holiday Inn for hours Monday morning with his coworkers, the workday delayed because their trucks were wrapped in police tape just a couple yards from where the shooting unfolded.

"Good old East Baton Rouge," he said, shaking his head at the rampant violence and its devastating ripple effects.

He stood next to several hotel guests, many also trying to leave for work. They found some shade in an outdoor stairwell and smoked cigarettes to pass the time.

Detectives placed dozens of evidence markers on the pavement near the Dodge Challenger. Officials confirmed they found two different types of shell casings, but were unable to say whether Demoulin exchanged gunfire with his assailant.

Both Police Chief Murphy Paul and District Attorney Hillar Moore III arrived on scene and consulted with investigators.

After a couple hours had passed, a coroner van pulled closer to the Challenger and first responders started preparing to move the body. The crowd of onlookers pushed closer to the perimeter, anticipating what was coming.

When Demoulin was lifted into the van, his fiance doubled over and cried hysterically.

"It didn't have to be like this," said Angela Coates, a cousin of the victim. "And it don't have to keep being like this."

This weekend alone, four people died in two separate murder-suicides in East Baton Rouge, both domestic violence cases. Four more people have been murdered within the past week while an overburdened and understaffed BRPD homicide unit struggles to keep up with the killings.

+6 As murders rise, most go unsolved in Baton Rouge: 'Our detectives are working hard' Jeska Carmouche was asleep when her uncle came into her room in the dark, early morning hours to relay the news: Her brother, the boy she help…

Coates said she lost her son to gun violence in 2017, another year in which violence spiked to unprecedented heights. Since then, through her work as a pastor, she tries to get young people to turn away from the streets and toward Jesus.

"I'm hurting but I'm not angry," she said. "We need to stop the violence."