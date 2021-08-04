A 15-year-old boy accused of stealing a nurse’s car at gunpoint outside Our Lady of the Lake Hospital as part of a weeks-long crime spree last month will now be charged as an adult, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III confirmed.
Between May 28 and July 9, prosecutors say the boy allegedly committed five separate armed robberies — four of which included carjackings — throughout East Baton Rouge.
Westbrook, who was arrested on July 9 after the carjacking at Our Lady of the Lake, will be charged in the 19th Judicial District Court for the five armed robberies, authorities say.