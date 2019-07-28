Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Levonica Beauchamp, 30, 930 Rodeo Drive, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper lane usage.
- Derrick Fugler, 38, 9787 Ave. J, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, reckless operation, failure to maintain control, suspended driver's license.
- Daniel Lang, 40, 37268 Anderson Road, Geismar, first-offense DWI, failure to signal, reckless operation.
- Cleveland Washington, 37, 5253 Commerce St., St. Francisville, first-offense DWI, two counts of speeding, two counts of driving under a suspended license.