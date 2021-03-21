A 42-year-old woman was killed in a Sunday morning crash in St. Helena Parish after her car veered off the road and overturned in a ditch, authorities said.
The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on La. 441 near Kentwood, according to Louisiana State Police.
The driver, Jaime E. Huff of Kentwood, was traveling north when her car left the road, entered a ditch and overturned, officials said.
She suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.
Huff had been wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.
Authorities were investigating the crash on Sunday afternoon.