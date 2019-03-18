Two women were injured in an overnight shooting at the America's Best Value Inn on Reiger Road off Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge, authorities said Monday morning.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said the shooting was reported around 1:40 a.m. Monday.
He said the two victims were transported to the hospital from the scene. Both received injuries that appeared non-life threatening when the victims were en route to the hospital, but Chustz noted that those conditions can change quickly in a shooting situation.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to the call and spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said both victims were women and both are expected to survive their injuries at this time.
Check back for updates.