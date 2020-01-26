A man has been injured after a reported drive-by shooting, EMS reports.
First-responders were called to the 700 block of Hammond Manor Drive in Baton Rouge around 4 p.m. Sunday evening, EMS spokesperson Brad Harris said. Old Manor Drive is located near the intersection of Old Hammond Highway and O'Neal Lane.
A man was injured and taken to the hospital, Harris said. Casey Rayborn Hicks, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson, said one person was shot in the leg with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story.