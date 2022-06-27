One of the three boaters reported missing on Lake Maurepas this weekend was found dead near the mouth of Blind River around 9:45 a.m. Monday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.
The three men, Zachary LeDuff, 18, Zane Bryant, 20 and Michael Bryant, 48, went into the water from a pontoon boat near the mouth of Blind River at 4 p.m. Sunday. LeDuff is from Greenwell Springs, while the Michael and Zane Bryant are from Denham Springs. Wildlife and Fisheries found Bryant's body.
LeDuff was swimming in Lake Maurepas on Sunday when he became distressed. Both Bryants went into the water after him, but none resurfaced.
Wildlife and fisheries agents began their search for the men Sunday evening, aided by first responders from Livingston and Ascension parishes. They continue to search for the other two men.