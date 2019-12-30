The former office manager of Mattress Direct's corporate headquarters in Baton Rouge was sentenced Monday to 42 months in federal prison for embezzling more than $1 million from the company, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin of the Middle District Court said.
Katherine Dyson, 65, of Denham Springs, admitted that she diverted more than 300 checking transactions worth more than $1.2 million for personal use between June 2012 and Dec. 2018, Fremin said. She did it by printing company checks payable to her and another person in amounts ranging from $1,500 to $4,000. Dyson forged the company treasurer's signature.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District Court of Louisiana and the FBI.