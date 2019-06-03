A Lafayette man was arrested Sunday in the rape of a 13-year-old girl, according to Baton Rouge Police.
Zachary Northrop, 20, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of second-degree rape.
The incident took place in May, according to the arrest warrant.
A 13-year-old girl told police Northrop picked her up and brought her to a trailer park after texting her for some time, the warrant says.
In a trailer at the park Northrop sexually assaulted the girl twice, the warrant states. Afterward he forced her to walk to a nearby neighborhood where he left her to call her family.